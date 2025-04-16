Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $358,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 509.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 952,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 796,523 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 461.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 80,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 66,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 202,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:POCT opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $774.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.42.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

