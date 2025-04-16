The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,360 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $28,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 42.9% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,208,000 after purchasing an additional 69,489 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in TJX Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,015 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 691.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,837 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 238,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,051,000 after purchasing an additional 53,264 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $128.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $131.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

