Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,820 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.27% of Janus Henderson Group worth $18,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $83,525,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,927,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,969,000 after purchasing an additional 473,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,081,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,248,000 after purchasing an additional 467,049 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,938,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1,490.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after buying an additional 255,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

