Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 1,355 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.65. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

