First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 711.4% from the March 15th total of 144,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 843,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.30. 29,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,825. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

