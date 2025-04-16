First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 711.4% from the March 15th total of 144,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 843,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.30. 29,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,825. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
