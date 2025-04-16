Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $396,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $96.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.59. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

