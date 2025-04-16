Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Makes New $670,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

VYM stock opened at $121.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $135.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

