Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

