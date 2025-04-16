Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,886 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.21% of Applied Digital worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Stock Down 35.9 %

Applied Digital stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 5.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. Applied Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.91 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 342,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,868.55. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on APLD. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point began coverage on Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Applied Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Applied Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

