Acorns Advisers LLC Has $455,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $353.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $351.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $372.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

