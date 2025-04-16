347,565 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 347,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,033,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

TIP stock opened at $108.48 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $111.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

