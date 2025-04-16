Covestor Ltd Has $38,000 Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Covestor Ltd lowered its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in UDR were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in UDR by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

Insider Activity at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,256,609. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE UDR opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.78.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 688.00%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

