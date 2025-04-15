Short Interest in DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Rises By 250.0%

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,500 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the March 15th total of 204,400 shares. Approximately 17.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DatChat Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DATS opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. DatChat has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.98.
DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.
DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.
