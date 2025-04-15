Short Interest in DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Rises By 250.0%

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,500 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the March 15th total of 204,400 shares. Approximately 17.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DatChat Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DATS opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. DatChat has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.98.

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DatChat Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DatChat stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DatChat, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DATS Free Report ) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of DatChat worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

