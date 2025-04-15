United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 75,199 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,199 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $128,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 421,703 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $90.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day moving average is $99.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.