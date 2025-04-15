Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 260.3% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Sumitomo Chemical Price Performance

SOMMY stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Chemical has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89.

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 7.00%.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.