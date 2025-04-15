Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MCS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $16.24. 10,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,048. The company has a market cap of $515.64 million, a PE ratio of -47.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32. Marcus has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 2,908.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 407,500.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marcus in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

