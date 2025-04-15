B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Short Interest Down 92.3% in March

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
B. Riley Financial Stock Up 12.2 %
NASDAQ:RILYL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.32. 2,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,722. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile
