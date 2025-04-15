B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Short Interest Down 92.3% in March

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 12.2 %

NASDAQ:RILYL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.32. 2,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,722. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

