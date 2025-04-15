Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 134,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,382,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $3,715,000. Defined Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $4,509,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,344,732.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 145,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $10,327,339.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $24,324,191.46. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,423 shares of company stock worth $22,263,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.4 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $311.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average of $66.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

