LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,193 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,973 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,154,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell by 37.0% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 267.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 230,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 167,502 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Shell by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 105,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $58.55 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $188.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.716 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.97%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

