Rossby Financial LCC Acquires New Position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Rossby Financial LCC owned about 0.10% of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,152,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,712,000 after acquiring an additional 84,501 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 29,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NUDM stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.83.

About NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

