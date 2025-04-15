Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 1,542 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Anchor Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.79.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Unilever

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.