Jump Financial LLC Has $19.13 Million Stock Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 890,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,669 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.74% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $19,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 509.3% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 587,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 491,093 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth about $735,000. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,771,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $30.15.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.19. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $3.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.81. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 89.11%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.