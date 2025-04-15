Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Boosted by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2,047.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,134 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,504,253.28. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.73.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $565.88 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $572.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.07. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

