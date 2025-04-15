Jefferies Financial Group Lowers HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $700.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $900.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HUBS. TD Cowen cut shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $769.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HubSpot from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $783.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.15.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $527.75 on Tuesday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,864.54, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $647.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $660.55.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total value of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 527,233 shares in the company, valued at $320,283,502.84. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total value of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at $41,536,312.16. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,382 shares of company stock valued at $13,415,657. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

