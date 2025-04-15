Hilton Food Group plc (HFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.90 ($0.33) per share on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 159.4% increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $9.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Hilton Food Group Stock Performance
LON HFG opened at GBX 887 ($11.70) on Tuesday. Hilton Food Group has a 52-week low of GBX 796 ($10.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 996 ($13.13). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 853.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 884.75. The company has a market capitalization of £794.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 61 ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Food Group will post 62.3340321 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HFG shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.37) to GBX 1,120 ($14.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.
Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.
We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.
