Hilton Food Group plc (HFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.90 ($0.33) per share on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 159.4% increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $9.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hilton Food Group Stock Performance

LON HFG opened at GBX 887 ($11.70) on Tuesday. Hilton Food Group has a 52-week low of GBX 796 ($10.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 996 ($13.13). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 853.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 884.75. The company has a market capitalization of £794.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 61 ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Food Group will post 62.3340321 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Mark Allen bought 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 835 ($11.01) per share, for a total transaction of £49,682.50 ($65,509.63). Insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HFG shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.37) to GBX 1,120 ($14.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

Featured Stories

