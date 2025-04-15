Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 24.90 Per Share

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.90 ($0.33) per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 100.8% increase from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $12.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Unite Group Stock Performance

UTG opened at GBX 851 ($11.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 828.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 847.17. Unite Group has a 1 year low of GBX 780.50 ($10.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,003 ($13.23). The company has a market capitalization of £4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 46.60 ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unite Group had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Research analysts expect that Unite Group will post 47.9341004 EPS for the current year.

Unite Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK’s largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation, serving the country’s world-leading Higher Education sector. We provide homes to 70,000 students across 157 properties in 23 leading university towns and cities. We currently partner with over 60 universities across the UK.

