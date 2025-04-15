BAE Systems plc (BA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 20.60 on June 2nd

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.27) per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 66.1% increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $12.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BAE Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 1,693 ($22.32) on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 1,012.50 ($13.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,415.25 ($18.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,478.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,329.37. The firm has a market cap of £52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported GBX 68.50 ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BAE Systems had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Analysts expect that BAE Systems will post 73.537927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($18.99) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($19.91) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,630 ($21.49) to GBX 1,725 ($22.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,528.75 ($20.16).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAE Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at BAE Systems

In other news, insider Brad Greve sold 363,705 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,497 ($19.74), for a total value of £5,444,663.85 ($7,179,145.37). Also, insider Tom Arseneault sold 165,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($20.68), for a total transaction of £2,601,155.20 ($3,429,793.25). Insiders sold a total of 1,562,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,076,634 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAE Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.