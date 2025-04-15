Finward Bancorp Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Finward Bancorp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Finward Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $301.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $262.65 and a 12 month high of $358.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.3397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

