AGP Franklin LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AGP Franklin LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $457.48 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $285.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $488.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.33.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

