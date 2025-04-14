Short Interest in Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Grows By 398.7%

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 398.7% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Jenoptik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Jenoptik Stock Performance

Jenoptik Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS JNPKF remained flat at $17.31 during mid-day trading on Monday. Jenoptik has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $31.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33.

Jenoptik AG provides advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. The company provides imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and miniaturized digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, and rangefinder, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.

Featured Articles

