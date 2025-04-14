Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,259,100 shares, a growth of 444.9% from the March 15th total of 598,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,295.5 days.

Nomura Real Estate Price Performance

Nomura Real Estate stock remained flat at $5.72 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63. Nomura Real Estate has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

Get Nomura Real Estate alerts:

About Nomura Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, hotels, and other properties; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; and offers consignment services for planning and management for commercial facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.