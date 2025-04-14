MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 7% – Here’s Why

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares were up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 14,527,574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 45,422,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of MARA in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MARA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MARA news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,232,861.24. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,710 shares of company stock worth $1,209,825 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MARA in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MARA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,782,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MARA by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,897,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,292 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MARA by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,039,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in MARA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,416,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

