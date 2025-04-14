Short Interest in Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Declines By 99.5%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vodacom Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VDMCY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.43. 26,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,117. Vodacom Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04.

Get Vodacom Group alerts:

About Vodacom Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.