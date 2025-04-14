RTC Group (LON:RTC) Shares Down 15% – What’s Next?

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 15% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.05). 1,065,824 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,901% from the average session volume of 26,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.10 ($1.23).

RTC Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.93, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.63.

RTC Group (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 13.01 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RTC Group had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 23.73%.

About RTC Group

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

