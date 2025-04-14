Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Holdings Raised by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned 0.08% of Huntsman worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 89.4% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,905,000 after buying an additional 70,382 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 19.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,538,000 after purchasing an additional 40,330 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 15.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Huntsman Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE:HUN opened at $13.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $25.92.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -90.91%.
Huntsman Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
