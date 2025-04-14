Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,453,000 after purchasing an additional 521,932 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 50.5% during the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 3,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE XOM opened at $103.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average of $113.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.95.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

