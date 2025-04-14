Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 5.8% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $19,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.36.

NYSE:BABA opened at $107.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $256.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

