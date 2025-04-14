Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 106,010 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lowered its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,010 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.09% of Stevanato Group worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STVN. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stevanato Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 170,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,940,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,754,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 680.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 241.3% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 83,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 58,792 shares during the last quarter.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €21.83 ($24.81) on Monday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €16.56 ($18.82) and a 12-month high of €29.81 ($33.88). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported €0.20 ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.20 ($0.23). The business had revenue of €352.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €346.26 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STVN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €25.70 ($29.20).

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.