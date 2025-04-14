Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 124,989 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Causeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,989 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $22,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 2.4 %

BTI stock opened at $41.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $37.83. The stock has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $42.74.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.