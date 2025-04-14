Causeway Capital Management LLC Acquires 484,497 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,930,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,497 shares during the period. Barclays comprises approximately 1.8% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Barclays worth $78,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCS. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $13.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $16.34.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 20.81%. Analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.2737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

