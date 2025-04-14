Mariner LLC Sells 26,528 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 926,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,528 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $140,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. TD Cowen lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $144.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.33 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.