Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 173 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,238,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 168,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after buying an additional 56,679 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of IJK opened at $79.09 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.22. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

