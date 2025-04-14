Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lifted by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 5.9% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,288,912,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,669 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,161,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,117,000 after acquiring an additional 901,037 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $161.83 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.00 and a 200-day moving average of $173.91. The company has a market capitalization of $257.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

