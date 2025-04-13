APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in H World Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in H World Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in H World Group in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. H World Group Limited has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from H World Group’s previous — dividend of $0.34. This represents a yield of 4.1%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is 141.79%.

HTHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H World Group in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

