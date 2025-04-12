Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $8.10 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Booking from $5,248.00 to $4,567.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Booking from $5,155.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,327.28.

Booking Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,586.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,715.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,766.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s payout ratio is 22.19%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

