Argent Trust Co Has $1.03 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.