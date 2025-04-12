Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $124.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.39. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.43 and a one year high of $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.