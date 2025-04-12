Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys 114 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 481,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,286,000 after acquiring an additional 72,758 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 70,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $243.62 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.1671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.