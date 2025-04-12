Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,761,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 352,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.30% of Seagate Technology worth $238,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at $46,988,047.12. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $70.15 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.86. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.65%.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.