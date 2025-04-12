Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Position Raised by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,541,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $244,799,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $165,476,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,822,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,367,233,000 after acquiring an additional 223,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $97,518,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on IT

Gartner Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $399.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $366.05 and a 52 week high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.